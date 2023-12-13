The latest draft of the COP28 agreement released at the key UN climate summit in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday morning calls for "transitioning away" from fossil fuels.

Why it matters: While the marathon negotiations continue and the final text has yet to be finalized, this is the first time that a draft agreement in Dubai has mentioned moving away from fossil fuels in attempt to avoid the worst impacts of climate change — though it still does not include the term "phase out."

The big picture: Negotiators including U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said the earlier COP28 draft text at the summit that was supposed to wrap up on Tuesday did not go far enough to give the world a chance to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Climate scientists and world leaders including United Nations Secretary General António Guterres say achieving this goal is only possible if nations phase out fossil fuels "with a clear time frame aligned with 1.5 degrees."

Zoom in: "Transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade, so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science," states a key passage in the new draft text, which also calls for tripling renewable energy capacity globally by 2030.

The text from the summit does mention "[a]ccelerating efforts towards phase-down of unabated coal power."

However, it does not mention other fossil fuels, and major oil producing nation Saudi Arabia remains strongly opposed to such language.

Meanwhile, developing nations say they can't phase out fossil fuels without richer nations helping them make the energy transition and adapt to climate impacts.

Of note: Axios' Andrew Freedman notes that the mention of fossil fuels in a COP decision text would be historic, since the term has never been included before other than references to oil and gas subsidies.

What they're saying: Norway's climate minister, Espen Barth Eide said in response to the new draft: "It is the first time that the world unites around such a clear text on the need to transition away from fossil fuels. It has been the elephant in the room, at last we address it head on."

Stephen Cornelius, deputy global climate and energy lead at the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF) in a statement the draft "is a sorely needed improvement from the last version, which rightly caused outrage," adding: "The language on fossil fuels is much better but still falls short of calling for the full phase out of coal, oil and gas."

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.