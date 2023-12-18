What to get and what to skip at CosMc's

Share on email (opens in new window)

McDonald's newest concept is an all digital, drive-thru only, "beverage forward" restaurant.

Driving the news: CosMc's opened in Bolingbrook earlier this month and has been so busy, police have been directing traffic and keeping things orderly.

Context: CosMc's is an alien from CosMcland who first visited McDonaldland in the '80s, took some food to another galaxy and never returned. Now he's back.

Just go with it.

The Taste Test: Here are some of the new drinks and food CosMc's is testing at the suburban location, and whether they're worth the long wait.

Turmeric Spiced Latte with almond milk ($4.89)

Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

The turmeric was a little too peppery but the espresso tasted fresh and not burnt. Piping hot — bonus!

Sour Cherry Energy Burst ($5.19)

Photo: Courtesy of Matt Planer

The "energy" is supposed to be vitamin C but I'm pretty sure it's lots of sugar. The boba balls had a mango-like flavor and were a nice touch but this is essentially a 7-Eleven slushie.

Tropical Spiceade ($4.39)

Photo: Courtesy of Matt Planer

My favorite! Very tart, refreshing lemonade with dried dragon fruit. Craveable on a hot day for sure. (Recommend drinking while stationery … it's really purple.)

Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich, no bacon ($4.99)

Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Definitely more runny than creamy but the sauce was tasty and the egg fluffy.

Savory Hash Brown Bites ($2.39)

Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios.

Didn't deliver on the name. They were pretty bland and needed salt and some crisp. Maybe head across the street to McD's and get their classic hash brown patty.

Mixed Bag McPops ($3.79)

Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Yum! Similar to munchkin doughnuts and filled with cookie butter, apple cinnamon and chocolate hazelnut.

Blueberry Lemon Cookie ($2.99)

Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Basically a blueberry muffin with brown butter crumbles that should have been replaced with a lemon glaze.

👉 Be smart: Go on a weekday. A police officer directing traffic told me there were 3-to-4-hour-long waits on the weekend.

What's next: McDonald's says it plans to open around 10 CosMc's locations in 2024 across the Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio metro areas.