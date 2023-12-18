What to get and what to skip at CosMc's
McDonald's newest concept is an all digital, drive-thru only, "beverage forward" restaurant.
Driving the news: CosMc's opened in Bolingbrook earlier this month and has been so busy, police have been directing traffic and keeping things orderly.
Context: CosMc's is an alien from CosMcland who first visited McDonaldland in the '80s, took some food to another galaxy and never returned. Now he's back.
- Just go with it.
The Taste Test: Here are some of the new drinks and food CosMc's is testing at the suburban location, and whether they're worth the long wait.
Turmeric Spiced Latte with almond milk ($4.89)
- The turmeric was a little too peppery but the espresso tasted fresh and not burnt. Piping hot — bonus!
Sour Cherry Energy Burst ($5.19)
- The "energy" is supposed to be vitamin C but I'm pretty sure it's lots of sugar. The boba balls had a mango-like flavor and were a nice touch but this is essentially a 7-Eleven slushie.
Tropical Spiceade ($4.39)
- My favorite! Very tart, refreshing lemonade with dried dragon fruit. Craveable on a hot day for sure. (Recommend drinking while stationery … it's really purple.)
Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich, no bacon ($4.99)
- Definitely more runny than creamy but the sauce was tasty and the egg fluffy.
Savory Hash Brown Bites ($2.39)
- Didn't deliver on the name. They were pretty bland and needed salt and some crisp. Maybe head across the street to McD's and get their classic hash brown patty.
Mixed Bag McPops ($3.79)
- Yum! Similar to munchkin doughnuts and filled with cookie butter, apple cinnamon and chocolate hazelnut.
Blueberry Lemon Cookie ($2.99)
- Basically a blueberry muffin with brown butter crumbles that should have been replaced with a lemon glaze.
👉 Be smart: Go on a weekday. A police officer directing traffic told me there were 3-to-4-hour-long waits on the weekend.
What's next: McDonald's says it plans to open around 10 CosMc's locations in 2024 across the Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio metro areas.
