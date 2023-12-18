35 mins ago - Food and Drink

What to get and what to skip at CosMc's

headshot

Photo by Carrie Shepherd/Axios.

McDonald's newest concept is an all digital, drive-thru only, "beverage forward" restaurant.

Driving the news: CosMc's opened in Bolingbrook earlier this month and has been so busy, police have been directing traffic and keeping things orderly.

Context: CosMc's is an alien from CosMcland who first visited McDonaldland in the '80s, took some food to another galaxy and never returned. Now he's back.

  • Just go with it.

The Taste Test: Here are some of the new drinks and food CosMc's is testing at the suburban location, and whether they're worth the long wait.

Turmeric Spiced Latte with almond milk ($4.89)

CosMc's coffee cup.
Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios
  • The turmeric was a little too peppery but the espresso tasted fresh and not burnt. Piping hot — bonus!

Sour Cherry Energy Burst ($5.19)

Woman drinking hot pink drink.
Photo: Courtesy of Matt Planer
  • The "energy" is supposed to be vitamin C but I'm pretty sure it's lots of sugar. The boba balls had a mango-like flavor and were a nice touch but this is essentially a 7-Eleven slushie.

Tropical Spiceade ($4.39)

Woman holding bright purple drink.
Photo: Courtesy of Matt Planer
  • My favorite! Very tart, refreshing lemonade with dried dragon fruit. Craveable on a hot day for sure. (Recommend drinking while stationery … it's really purple.)

Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich, no bacon ($4.99)

Egg sandwich with cheese.
Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios
  • Definitely more runny than creamy but the sauce was tasty and the egg fluffy.

Savory Hash Brown Bites ($2.39)

Four hash brown bites.
Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios.
  • Didn't deliver on the name. They were pretty bland and needed salt and some crisp. Maybe head across the street to McD's and get their classic hash brown patty.

Mixed Bag McPops ($3.79)

Three McPop's
Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios
  • Yum! Similar to munchkin doughnuts and filled with cookie butter, apple cinnamon and chocolate hazelnut.

Blueberry Lemon Cookie ($2.99)

Blueberry lemon cookie.
Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios
  • Basically a blueberry muffin with brown butter crumbles that should have been replaced with a lemon glaze.

👉 Be smart: Go on a weekday. A police officer directing traffic told me there were 3-to-4-hour-long waits on the weekend.

What's next: McDonald's says it plans to open around 10 CosMc's locations in 2024 across the Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio metro areas.

Yellow brick wall that reads: Have a nice sip.
Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more