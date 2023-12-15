Dec 15, 2023 - Food and Drink

Voodoo Doughnut to open first Chicago location this weekend

The Memphis Mafia doughnut, loaded with chocolate and caramel and chocolate chips, sits on a glass table.

The Memphis Mafia doughnut at Voodoo Doughnut's Houston outpost. Photo: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Portland's famed Voodoo Doughnut opens its first shop in Chicago this weekend.

What's happening: The doughnut spot has moved into the old Umami Burger space on Randolph Street, just east of Morgan Street in the West Loop.

State of play: Voodoo will serve its famous eclectic array of doughnuts in an area already saturated with deep-fried dough — with nearby Chicago's Do-Rite Donuts, Sawada Coffee (which serves Doughnut Vault varieties), and Stan's on Halsted.

Yes, but: There's a reason the legendary Portland spot has had success branching out to several new cities.

  • We turned to Axios Portland's Meira Gebel to help us understand the hype.

What she's saying: "What's made the fried dough purveyor so successful (with nearly two dozen locations nationwide and counting) is its robust menu where everyone — even those who are vegan or gluten-free — can find something tasty wrapped up in an Instagrammable bubblegum pink box."

The pink painted exterior of the new Voodoo Doughnuts shop in the West Loop, with signs on the windows advertising a Job Fair.
Voodoo Doughnut in the West Loop gets ready to open this weekend. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios
