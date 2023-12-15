Voodoo Doughnut to open first Chicago location this weekend

Portland's famed Voodoo Doughnut opens its first shop in Chicago this weekend.

What's happening: The doughnut spot has moved into the old Umami Burger space on Randolph Street, just east of Morgan Street in the West Loop.

State of play: Voodoo will serve its famous eclectic array of doughnuts in an area already saturated with deep-fried dough — with nearby Chicago's Do-Rite Donuts, Sawada Coffee (which serves Doughnut Vault varieties), and Stan's on Halsted.

Yes, but: There's a reason the legendary Portland spot has had success branching out to several new cities.

We turned to Axios Portland's Meira Gebel to help us understand the hype.

What she's saying: "What's made the fried dough purveyor so successful (with nearly two dozen locations nationwide and counting) is its robust menu where everyone — even those who are vegan or gluten-free — can find something tasty wrapped up in an Instagrammable bubblegum pink box."