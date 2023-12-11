Bears flirt with building on Chicago's lakefront
The Bears may be looking to break long-standing Chicago law to build a new stadium on the lakefront.
What's happening: Late last week, The Score reported that the Bears were eyeing the south parking lots of Soldier Field as a potential location for a new stadium, per sources.
- Yes, but: The Bears don't own that land and it's unclear if they'd legally be allowed to build there.
The intrigue: The location is the same one the city tried to green-light for the proposed Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in 2014. Friends of the Park sued the city, citing the age-old precedent that private business can't build on the lakefront. A federal court signaled the suit had merit before George Lucas withdrew his plans.
- "No one benefits from continuing their seemingly unending litigation to protect a parking lot," Lucas famously said in 2016.
What they're saying: The Bears would not confirm the new report, telling Axios they "want to explore all opportunities across Chicagoland for the development of a world-class stadium."
The other side: Friends of the Park opposes the new idea for a Bears stadium and is gearing up for another fight.
Of note: As this new stadium report was being circulated, Juanita Irizarry announced she was stepping down as the head of Friends of the Park.
Context: Soldier Field is on the lakefront, but it's owned by the Park District. Just last year, Mayor Lori Lightfoot tried to woo the Bears to stay with grandiose renovation plans.
- But the city stopped short of offering up a new location on the lakefront for the Bears to build and, more importantly, own a new stadium.
While Lightfoot and the Bears were standoffish in their communication, Mayor Brandon Johnson has cited productive conversations with the Bears since he took office.
- Johnson's office has not responded to requests for comment.
What we're watching: The Bears are still under contract at Soldier Field and also own Arlington Park, which has long been considered the front-runner for the team's relocation plans.
Thought bubble: Chicago has a love/hate relationship with private entities using public land (long live Daniel Burnham), but the Bears already play on the lakefront. Should the city give them public space to build a private stadium?
- This delicate issue definitely calls for a survey. Vote below.
