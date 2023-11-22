Chicago bars with Thanksgiving drink specials

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Sure, Thanksgiving is all about family, food and gratitude. But it's also one of the boozier holidays. What's happening: Several local spots are offering drink specials for anyone who needs a break from family, a place to take family, or just some good vibes.

Central Park Bar: The Logan Square bar offers specials including Boozy Hot Cider ($11) — made with OCG Liqueur from Three Oaks, Michigan's Journeyman Distillery — and the Bad Apple ($12) with Claque-Pepin Calvados and apple vodka.

Cody's Public House: Specials at this dog-friendly West Lakeview standby include a Hamm's tall boy with a Wild Turkey shot ($8) and a pumpkin spice Old Fashioned ($10).

Cody's Public House. Photo courtesy of Megan Osterhout.

Remedy: This late-night Wicker Park gem features nightcaps like In-Cider Trading ($12) with vodka and apple cider or Howl at the Loom ($13) with whiskey, lime cordial and Heirloom Pineapple Amaro.

The Rambler Kitchen and Tap: Enjoy a waterproof and covered beer garden at this Lincoln Square spot serving Hamm's tall boys ($4) and Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martinis ($10).

The Turkey Crawl – Wrigleyville's Black Wednesday Bar Crawl: The name really says it all, huh? Your ticket ($10-$20) gets you into several bars, a free dinner buffet, drink specials and giveaways.

And let's be honest, probably a hangover that may need a little hair of the dog.