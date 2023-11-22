Chicago bars with Thanksgiving drink specials

Sure, Thanksgivingis all about family, food and gratitude. But it's also one of the boozier holidays.
What's happening: Several local spots are offering drink specials for anyone who needs a break from family, a place to take family, or just some good vibes.
Central Park Bar: The Logan Squarebar offers specials including Boozy Hot Cider ($11) — made with OCG Liqueur from Three Oaks, Michigan's Journeyman Distillery — and the Bad Apple ($12) with Claque-Pepin Calvados and apple vodka.
Cody's Public House: Specials at this dog-friendly West Lakeview standby include a Hamm's tall boy with a Wild Turkey shot ($8) and a pumpkin spice Old Fashioned ($10).
Remedy: This late-night Wicker Park gem features nightcaps like In-Cider Trading ($12) with vodka and apple cider or Howl at the Loom ($13) with whiskey, lime cordial and Heirloom Pineapple Amaro.
The Rambler Kitchen and Tap: Enjoy a waterproof and covered beer garden at this Lincoln Square spot serving Hamm's tall boys ($4) and Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martinis ($10).
The Turkey Crawl – Wrigleyville's Black Wednesday Bar Crawl: The name really says it all, huh? Your ticket ($10-$20) gets you into several bars, a free dinner buffet, drink specials and giveaways.
And let's be honest, probably a hangover that may need a little hair of the dog.