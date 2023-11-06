Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa resigns as floor leader after altercation

Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) speaks at a meeting about the city's migrant response on Sept. 29, 2023, in Chicago. Photo: Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Chicago Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa has stepped down as City Council floor leader after an alleged physical confrontation with another alderperson during last week's debate over a sanctuary city referendum vote.

Driving the news: Ramirez-Rosa said in a statement the position of floor leader "requires the confidence of our colleagues, and because through my actions I lost that confidence, I have informed the mayor that I will be stepping down from that position."

Catch up fast: During last week's chaotic special meeting to consider putting a sanctuary city referendum on next year's ballot, a group of alders tried to get 26 members in the chamber to reach a quorum. Many progressive council members didn't show up for the vote.

Several alders accused Ramirez-Rosa of trying to physically block Ald. Emma Mitts from entering the chamber.

What he's saying: "I sincerely apologize to my colleague, Alderwoman Emma Mitts, for the disrespectful interaction outside of Council Chambers," Ramirez-Rosa said in a statement.

"I made mistakes, and I learned valuable lessons. I take full responsibility for what I've done."

Zoom in: Since that meeting, the council's Black Caucus called for the eight-year veteran and Democratic Socialist to resign from his leadership position, while other alders suggested he should be censured for his actions.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement that he agrees with Ramirez-Rosa's decision after speaking with him and Mitts over the weekend.

"Let us all recommit ourselves to the principles of respect and civility upon which our work and our democracy depend," Johnson said.

Of note: Ramirez-Rosa will also be resigning as chair of the Committee on Zoning, Landmarks, and Building Standards effective Dec. 1.

The bottom line: "I cannot take away the mistakes I made last week," said Ramirez-Rosa.

"But I hope to be able to rebuild the trust we have in each other as we move forward as a council that addresses the important issues impacting Chicago."

What's next: The council is expected to resume debate about the sanctuary city referendum on Tuesday.