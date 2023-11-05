White Sox say so long to Tim Anderson
After a tumultuous and unproductive season, the White Sox are moving on from the one-time face of their franchise.
What's happening: The team elected to turn down shortstop Tim Anderson's $14 million contract option for 2024. Anderson is now a free agent.
Context: The split comes after the former batting champ's worst year as a pro, collecting career lows in several categories including batting average (.245) and home runs — he hit just one all year.
- Anderson also suffered through injuries and embarrassing on-field skirmishes. His boxing match brawl against Cleveland's Jose Ramirez led to a hefty suspension.
Yes, but: Before last year, Anderson was a bonafide all-star and face of the South Siders, hitting over .300 from 2019-2023 and winning the AL batting title in 2019.
- He was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2016.
What they're saying: According to MLB.com, Anderson replied via text when asked for comment, saying "Chicago is always a place I'll be thankful for."
Zoom out: Anderson played with energy and drama, electrifying crowds with walk off home runs and creating controversy over bat flips and celebrations throughout his career.
What's next: The 30 year old now enters free agency and could technically resign with the White Sox, but that's unlikely.
- The Sox will move forward without a starting shortstop on the roster, but 21-year-old Colson Montgomery is the No. 1 player in the White Sox minor league system and could be called up to play in 2024.
The bottom line: By moving on from Anderson, first-year general manager Chris Getz is signaling a rebuild after one of the worst seasons in franchise history.
- In just under a year, White Sox stars Jose Abreu, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, Jake Burger, Liam Hendriks and now Anderson are no longer with the team.
