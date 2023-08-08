White Sox culture in question after Tim Anderson suspension

Tim Anderson is restrained by teammates after a fight with José Ramírez of the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday. Photo: Ron Schwane/Getty Images

White Sox star Tim Anderson was slapped with a six-game suspension Monday after throwing punches with the Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez on Saturday night.

Why it matters: Anderson's ugly display has put a spotlight on the culture surrounding the South Side ballclub.

Context: Anderson's violent outburst was just the latest incident for a Sox team that has underperformed under new manager Pedro Grifol.

Traded reliever Kenyen Middleton recently told reporters that the Sox culture had "no rules." He cited players sleeping in the bullpen, missing meetings and behaving poorly with zero consequences from the team.

"I don't know how you police the culture if there are no rules or guidelines to follow," Middleton said.

Yes, but: Sox general manager Rick Hahn acknowledged clubhouse issues, but also said he wouldn't "stand idly by while false reports are put out there about the character of the men that remain in that room."

State of play: Anderson, considered the face of the Sox, has been injured most of the year. He was caught earlier in the season telling a coach he "hates this place."

Ramírez said Anderson has been "disrespecting the game for a while."

Between the lines: Last year, Sox fans were assured that the clubhouse issues were a thing of the past after the team parted ways with Tony LaRussa.