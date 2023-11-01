New vegan food hall XMarket opens in Uptown
An all-vegan food hall XMarket opened last month in Uptown.
Why it matters: More people are adopting a plant-based diet for its positive health and environmental effects, and places like XMarket are making it easier to find vegan versions of the foods and drinks you love.
Details: XMarket Food Hall features local vegan restaurants like Bloom Sushi, Chicago Not Dogs and Kale My Name.
There's also a coffee bar with every plant-based milk you could imagine, and a cheese and charcuterie (again, no animal products) station to build a board.
- You can also find several shelves of vegan wines and beers.
Be smart: Wine has animal-derived ingredients like gelatin, casein and white sugar, which uses bone char.
What we got: Kale dumplings ($13) from Bloom Sushi, mushroom tacos ($17) from El Hongo Mágico and Greek fries ($10) and the Chicago Burger from Kale My Name ($18).
