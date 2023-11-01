New vegan food hall XMarket opens in Uptown

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

An all-vegan food hall XMarket opened last month in Uptown.

Why it matters: More people are adopting a plant-based diet for its positive health and environmental effects, and places like XMarket are making it easier to find vegan versions of the foods and drinks you love.

Details: XMarket Food Hall features local vegan restaurants like Bloom Sushi, Chicago Not Dogs and Kale My Name.

Cheese selection at XMarket. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

There's also a coffee bar with every plant-based milk you could imagine, and a cheese and charcuterie (again, no animal products) station to build a board.

You can also find several shelves of vegan wines and beers.

Be smart: Wine has animal-derived ingredients like gelatin, casein and white sugar, which uses bone char.

Greek fries from Kale My Name. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

What we got: Kale dumplings ($13) from Bloom Sushi, mushroom tacos ($17) from El Hongo Mágico and Greek fries ($10) and the Chicago Burger from Kale My Name ($18).