Sweat equity: Bears bolster the defense
The Chicago Bears have traded a second-round draft pick for Washington Commanders defensive lineman Montez Sweat, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Why it matters: Sweat is an instant upgrade for the Bears' defensive line, which is among the worst in the league at pressuring the quarterback.
Stunning stat: Sweat already has 6 ½ sacks this season, which is the exact amount the entire Bears defensive line has produced.
Zoom in: The edge rusher was a first-round pick for the Commanders in 2019. Since the 27 year old has been in the NFL, he's registered 35 ½ sacks.
- Sweat played college ball at Mississippi State.
Flashback: Last season, the Bears dealt defensive star Roquan Smith to the Ravens for a second-round pick.
What's next: Sweat is in the final year of his contract, so the Bears will need to sign him to a new deal if they want him beyond this year.
What we're watching: The Bears may not be done as they've let star cornerback Jaylon Johnson seek a trade before Tuesday's deadline.
