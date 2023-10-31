Here comes Montez Sweat! Sweat takes to the field prior to last week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Photo: Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have traded a second-round draft pick for Washington Commanders defensive lineman Montez Sweat, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Why it matters: Sweat is an instant upgrade for the Bears' defensive line, which is among the worst in the league at pressuring the quarterback.

Stunning stat: Sweat already has 6 ½ sacks this season, which is the exact amount the entire Bears defensive line has produced.

Zoom in: The edge rusher was a first-round pick for the Commanders in 2019. Since the 27 year old has been in the NFL, he's registered 35 ½ sacks.

Sweat played college ball at Mississippi State.

Flashback: Last season, the Bears dealt defensive star Roquan Smith to the Ravens for a second-round pick.

What's next: Sweat is in the final year of his contract, so the Bears will need to sign him to a new deal if they want him beyond this year.

What we're watching: The Bears may not be done as they've let star cornerback Jaylon Johnson seek a trade before Tuesday's deadline.