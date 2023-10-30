Share on email (opens in new window)

Bears fans were hoping for a rare winning streak after last week, but the team flopped in primetime.

What happened: Tyson Bagent and the Bears lost to the Chargers, 30-13.

Tyson Bagent: The backup played like one, throwing for 233 yards and rushing for a touchdown.

He also threw two interceptions.

MVP: When D.J. Moore was targeted, he made plays. He continues to be a bright spot in an otherwise dismal season.

D'Onta Foreman, too.

LVP: Lucas Patrick and the offensive line. Penalties and poor play once again put the bears behind early.

Also, Wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. dropped a touchdown.

Yes, but: The defense couldn't stop Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who connected 15 straight completions to start the game.

They also didn't register a sack.

Of note: The officiating was suspect, with at least three questionable calls going against the Bears before the Chargers pulled away.

Bottom line: Last week's good vibes are gone.

What's next: The Bears go to New Orleans to take on the Saints.