Bagent, Bears flop in prime time
Bears fans were hoping for a rare winning streak after last week, but the team flopped in primetime.
What happened: Tyson Bagent and the Bears lost to the Chargers, 30-13.
Tyson Bagent: The backup played like one, throwing for 233 yards and rushing for a touchdown.
- He also threw two interceptions.
MVP: When D.J. Moore was targeted, he made plays. He continues to be a bright spot in an otherwise dismal season.
- D'Onta Foreman, too.
LVP: Lucas Patrick and the offensive line. Penalties and poor play once again put the bears behind early.
- Also, Wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. dropped a touchdown.
Yes, but: The defense couldn't stop Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who connected 15 straight completions to start the game.
- They also didn't register a sack.
Of note: The officiating was suspect, with at least three questionable calls going against the Bears before the Chargers pulled away.
Bottom line: Last week's good vibes are gone.
What's next: The Bears go to New Orleans to take on the Saints.
