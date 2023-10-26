Why Illinois' attorney general is suing Meta

Illinois has joined 32 other states in suing Facebook and Instagram's parent company, alleging Meta knowingly designed features that can harm the mental health of young people.

Driving the news: The state attorneys general filed a lawsuit Tuesday that also accuses Meta of falsely assuring the public that those features were safe.

Why it matters: Recent research shows that adolescents who spend more than three hours per day on social media face double the risk of depression and anxiety.

What they're saying: "The addictive features on Meta's social media platforms interfere with sleep and education, enable cyberbullying, and contribute to depression, anxiety, body dysmorphia and thoughts of self-harm," Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement.

