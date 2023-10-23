Vote for Chicago's all-time best news anchor

Bracket: Axios Visuals

After the news of Tom Skilling's retirement, it's not surprising that we have the local nightly news on the brain.

So for this month's Axios Chicago tournament, let's crown the best local news anchors of all time!

Methodology: This is just for anchors. And we chose (perhaps controversially) to exclude anchors who went on to be national stars. So no Lester Holt, Deborah Norville or Jane Pauley in this mix.

Plus: We decided that this list should exclude current anchors. Not that we don't love Allison Rosati and Cheryl Burton, but we feel they have a leg up because people are still watching them.

The bottom line: So who's it gonna be? The OGs like Fahey Flynn and Jorie Lueloff? The titans like Carol Marin and Bill Kurtis? Or will everyone just step aside for Skippy?

The floor is yours. Vote below! We'll close our first round at 4pm.