The Chicago Tribune and 65 other Alden Global Capital-owned papers ran an editorial this week urging the news media to describe Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Why it matters: This is the first time Tribune appears to have been compelled to run an editorial sent down from its corporate leaders since the hedge fund purchased Tribune Publishing in 2021.

The decision was made by Alden's MediaNews Group and Tribune Enterprises leadership, not the editorial boards of each individual newspaper. A source confirmed that company ownership was involved in the decision.

State of play: Some newsrooms that are avoiding the term argue it's become too politicized. Others say "terrorist group" accurately describes the group or that avoiding it normalizes Hamas' actions.

Details: The Trib ran the editorial at the bottom of its editorial page on Wednesday, with a line indicating it came from "MediaNews Group/Tribune Publishing" rather than its editorial board.

The following day, the paper changed the way it refers to Hamas.

The Trib's executive editor didn't respond to an Axios request for comment and its editorial page editor declined to comment.

Meanwhile: Other Alden newspapers, including the Denver Post and New York Daily News, ran the piece online looking as if it were written by their editorial boards.

What they're saying: "I think it was wise for the Tribune to label the editorial as coming from MediaNews Group/Tribune Publishing and not to run it as a straight editorial," former Tribune editorial board member Eric Zorn tells Axios.

"It was therefore more like a compulsory op-ed, which is also not a good thing but not as bad as a newspaper having to play ventriloquist dummy for hedge fund kings."

