Welcome back to our series "Line Report," investigating whether some of the longest lines in the city are worth your time.

This week: Kasama, the Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-winning Filipino restaurant and bakery.

Details: The lines were already long, but "The Bear" put Kasama even higher on the list for tourists and Chicagoans who want to taste the famous breakfast sandwich with longganisa, egg and cheese on a potato roll (which you can also get without meat).

Do not skip the pastry case filled with coconut black sesame macarons, berry creme fraiche cheesecake and ube and coconut ensaymada.

State of play: Kasama opens at 9am Wednesday–Sunday, but the lines usually start before 8am and can stretch around the corner of Augusta and Wolcott.

The longest Carrie has waited in line was about an hour on a Thursday at 9:15am.

Wednesday at 1:30pm — NO LINE!

Yes, but: They stop serving the famous breakfast sandwich at noon.

Be smart: Kasama chefs Genie Kwon and Timothy Flores told us your best shot at avoiding lines is to stop by on Thursdays after 10:30am.

