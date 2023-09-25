Line Report: When to visit Chicago's Starbucks Roastery to avoid waits

The second-floor line at Starbucks Reserve Roastery where a very helpful barista answered questions. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Welcome to "Line Report," our new occasional series about some of the longest lines in the city, and whether the spots are actually worth the hype.

Why it matters: Your time is valuable. Let us help you decide when to hit the hottest spots around town — or to skip them altogether!

First up: The five-floor Starbucks Reserve Roastery on Michigan Avenue.

Details: The Mag Mile location is the largest Starbucks in the world. Each floor offers a different experience — coffee bar, Italian bakery, experimental coffee blends, cocktail bar and, at the top, beautiful outdoor views.

A bourbon-infused coffee for Justin, tea for Monica and specialty roast for Carrie. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

State of play: We went at 9am on a Monday, which also happened to be the first day of school for CPS.

No line to get in and about a 15-minute line on the second floor for drinks.

Yes, but: By the time we left at about 10:15am, there was a line that wrapped around the corner of Erie.

Be smart: An employee told us the best time to come for shorter wait times is mid- to late-afternoon on weekdays.

Wait (⏳) or skip (👎)?

⏳ If you're a tourist or not in a hurry, why not for a chance to snag a beautiful window seat at the world's largest Starbucks?

Pro tip: Visit the lobby of any of the Michigan Avenue hotels and snag a cup at the continental breakfast. Tell 'em Axios sent ya!