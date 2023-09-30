44 mins ago - Real Estate

How to increase home resale value in Chicago

Before you tackle that home renovation you've been dreaming of or dreading, think about how it could affect your home's resale value.

Why it matters: Chicago sellers need to rake in all the cash they can if they're giving up lower mortgage rates.

By the numbers: Eight of the top 10 projects that command the highest return on investments in the U.S. are exterior changes, from fixing up the garage to building a deck, according to Angi data shared with Axios.

  • In Chicago, replacing a garage door or a front door — two of the cheaper projects — cost under $1,220, on average.
  • A minor kitchen remodel will set back Chicago homeowners $24,733, on average.

Zoom in: Since moving into her "forever" condo in Lakeview last year, Lori Jan has renovated the primary bathroom and made some cost-effective kitchen improvements — like hiring professionals to reface almond-colored cabinets that clashed with the otherwise white space.

  • "The cost was half that of new cabinets," she tells Axios.
kitchen remodel
Before and after Lori Jan's cabinet transformation. Photo: Courtesy of Lori Jan.

The big picture: If you plan to stay at least five years, go ahead and spring for your dream kitchen, says Angie Hicks, chief customer officer of Angi.

  • If you're selling in the next year, it might be time to roll your sleeves up and tackle less sexy projects — like finally fixing that leaky faucet.

Reality check: Higher interest rates make tapping into home equity more expensive, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

Be smart: You shouldn't expect to earn every penny back on things like a new roof or air conditioning unit — today's buyers expect the basics to work, Hicks says.

Before and after Dan Balanoff gutted his loft. Photo: Courtesy of Dan Balanoff.

Pro tip from Dan Balanoff, who recently remodeled his West Loop loft: Don't let design companies sway your vision. Instead, he hired a contractor whose work he likes.

  • "I was responsible for ordering the major appliances and materials, which saved nearly $100,000," says Balanoff, who tells Axios he scored discounts buying from wholesalers and paying in cash.

Here are Hicks' other top tips for getting the highest ROI.

🏡 Consider your neighborhood. If every house has 2.5 bathrooms, you might not need to add a third.

🌷 Invest in curb appeal. Replace your garage door, paint your front door, spruce up your landscaping.

🏠 Neutralize. If you're selling soon, it's not the time for a funky accent wall — it's time for fresh, neutral paint.

