55 mins ago - News

Where Chicagoans would move if they left Illinois

Justin Kaufmann
Data: ; Chart: Axios Visuals
A majority of you would head for the Hollywood Hills — if you decided to leave Chicago (and Illinois).

What's happening: In our Axios Chicago survey last week, 18% of the 460 respondents picked California as their top destination. The warmth, beautiful nature, and the ocean all added up for readers.

Why it matters: Our survey is hardly scientific, but it appears to track with recent migration trends.

State of play: Florida topped the states for Illinois residents to move, according to an analysis of 2022 data by MoveBuddha.

  • The new data says Illinois residents are also moving to Texas and California.

Yes, but: While California and Florida also scored big in our survey, Texas received only six votes.

Zoom in: California-loving respondents called out the state's "warm climate" and "outdoor activities," choosing places from San Diego up to the redwood forests.

  • One reader who picked Los Angeles did so because it has "access to outdoor activities and better climate, entertainment and food."
  • San Francisco "demonstrates concern for the environment," one respondent wrote.

By the numbers: Colorado came in second place with 10% of readers, with nearby Michigan coming in third.

  • Just missing the top 10: Maine, South Carolina and Massachusetts.
