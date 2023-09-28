Where Chicagoans would move if they left Illinois

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: ; Chart: Axios Visuals

A majority of you would head for the Hollywood Hills — if you decided to leave Chicago (and Illinois).

What's happening: In our Axios Chicago survey last week, 18% of the 460 respondents picked California as their top destination. The warmth, beautiful nature, and the ocean all added up for readers.

Why it matters: Our survey is hardly scientific, but it appears to track with recent migration trends.

State of play: Florida topped the states for Illinois residents to move, according to an analysis of 2022 data by MoveBuddha.

The new data says Illinois residents are also moving to Texas and California.

Yes, but: While California and Florida also scored big in our survey, Texas received only six votes.

Zoom in: California-loving respondents called out the state's "warm climate" and "outdoor activities," choosing places from San Diego up to the redwood forests.

One reader who picked Los Angeles did so because it has "access to outdoor activities and better climate, entertainment and food."

San Francisco "demonstrates concern for the environment," one respondent wrote.

By the numbers: Colorado came in second place with 10% of readers, with nearby Michigan coming in third.