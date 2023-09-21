Survey: Where would you live, if not Illinois?
We often hear about Illinoisans' decisions to pack up and move out of the state, citing taxes, crime and whatever else you can blame on a locality.
What's happening: The Census Bureau has released figures showing a drop in Chicago's population from 2021 to 2022.
- The 2022 population in the Chicago metro area was 9,442,159.
Reality check: The chart above shows mostly Florida towns getting a bump in population, which may also be due to baby boomers retiring to warmer climates.
Driving the news: Our friends at Axios Twin Cities recently asked readers to name their second-place state, and Colorado came in first with 13% of the responses.
- When Axios Denver asked the same question to Coloradans, California topped the list with almost 18%.
The intrigue: We're curious where you would move. This is a dream scenario, so let's say that your income was adjusted for inflation and your social scene was robust.
- What would your second-favorite state be?
Please take our survey below. We'll unveil your responses next week.
