Survey: Where would you live, if not Illinois?

​​U.S. Census; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

We often hear about Illinoisans' decisions to pack up and move out of the state, citing taxes, crime and whatever else you can blame on a locality.

What's happening: The Census Bureau has released figures showing a drop in Chicago's population from 2021 to 2022.

The 2022 population in the Chicago metro area was 9,442,159.

Reality check: The chart above shows mostly Florida towns getting a bump in population, which may also be due to baby boomers retiring to warmer climates.

Driving the news: Our friends at Axios Twin Cities recently asked readers to name their second-place state, and Colorado came in first with 13% of the responses.

When Axios Denver asked the same question to Coloradans, California topped the list with almost 18%.

The intrigue: We're curious where you would move. This is a dream scenario, so let's say that your income was adjusted for inflation and your social scene was robust.

What would your second-favorite state be?

Please take our survey below. We'll unveil your responses next week.