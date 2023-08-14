Data: Axios research; Chart: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

Coloradans are wild about the West Coast.

Driving the news: We asked Axios Denver readers where they would move in the U.S. if they couldn't live in Colorado anymore.

West Coast states California, Oregon and Washington rounded out the top three.

Just one state east of Colorado — North Carolina — landed in the top five.

Why it matters: Our survey is hardly scientific, but it gives a glimpse at which factors a slice of Coloradans would consider if they had to choose a new home state.

What they're saying: For many, West Coast living would mean the best of both worlds — mountains and beaches. The people who picked western states often cited temperate climate, natural beauty, outdoor recreation and liberal politics.

"San Diego has similar laid-back vibes to Denver — outdoorsy, great beer, relaxed environment and steady job market. Traffic is worse than Denver, but San Diego more than makes up for its perfect 75 degree and bug-free weather year-round," one reader wrote.

Of note: Coloradans didn't give nearly as much love to Minnesota as they doled out to us.

Colorado ranked first as Axios Twin Cities readers' top second-place state, with 13% of the vote, but we ranked Minnesota 10th with 2% of the vote.

Reality check: Texas, California and Florida were the top three states for out-migration from Colorado in 2020 and 2021, according to IRS data.