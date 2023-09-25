1 hour ago - Sports
Chicago Bears lose big in Kansas City
The Bears capped an ugly week with an ugly loss to the Chiefs, 41-10, on Sunday.
Driving the news: The team lost their 13th game in a row dating back to last year, as they start the season 0-3.
- Justin Fields had another rough outing before sustaining an injury on a late run. He came back in the game and threw a touchdown to wide receiver DJ Moore in garbage time.
MVP: Nobody.
LVP: It was a team effort.
What's next: The Bears play the 0-3 Denver Broncos on Sunday at Soldier Field.
Thought bubble: You had to be that bad in front of Taylor Swift?
