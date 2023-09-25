Share on email (opens in new window)

Jerick McKinnon of the Kansas City Chiefs scores a touchdown in the second quarter of a game against the Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Photo: Jason Hanna/Getty Images

The Bears capped an ugly week with an ugly loss to the Chiefs, 41-10, on Sunday.

Driving the news: The team lost their 13th game in a row dating back to last year, as they start the season 0-3.

Justin Fields had another rough outing before sustaining an injury on a late run. He came back in the game and threw a touchdown to wide receiver DJ Moore in garbage time.

MVP: Nobody.

LVP: It was a team effort.

What's next: The Bears play the 0-3 Denver Broncos on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Thought bubble: You had to be that bad in front of Taylor Swift?