Bears defensive coordinator resigns
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams stepped down Wednesday after missing last week's game for "personal reasons."
The big picture: The coordinator's departure comes after the Bears' defense started this season poorly. The team is 0-2.
The intrigue: Head coach Matt Eberflus announced late last week that Williams would miss the game in Tampa and that he'd step in for defensive play calling.
- When asked about the absence Wednesday at Halas Hall, Eberflus said he couldn't give a timetable for Williams' return to the sidelines.
- A few hours later, Williams' resignation was announced.
What they're saying: "I am taking a step back to care for my health and my family," Williams said in a statement.
- "I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again."
Context: Williams came to Chicago to helm the defense last year under first-year head coach Eberflus.
- Williams was a defensive backs coach with Eberflus in Indianapolis and has coached in the NFL since 2001.
Catch up fast: Last year, the Bears had one of the worst seasons in franchise history, with their defense ranking toward the bottom of the league.
- After an offseason of adding free agents and rookies, analysts and fans were optimistic about this year's squad.
Yes, but: The Bears have had a rocky start, while the defense has only one sack and hasn't forced any turnovers.
What's next: The Bears have yet to name a successor, but coach Eberflus could call the defensive plays again this Sunday in Kansas City.
