Bears defensive coordinator resigns

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams looks on against the Buffalo Bills during a preseason game at Soldier Field in August. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams stepped down Wednesday after missing last week's game for "personal reasons."

The big picture: The coordinator's departure comes after the Bears' defense started this season poorly. The team is 0-2.

The intrigue: Head coach Matt Eberflus announced late last week that Williams would miss the game in Tampa and that he'd step in for defensive play calling.

When asked about the absence Wednesday at Halas Hall, Eberflus said he couldn't give a timetable for Williams' return to the sidelines.

A few hours later, Williams' resignation was announced.

What they're saying: "I am taking a step back to care for my health and my family," Williams said in a statement.

"I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again."

Context: Williams came to Chicago to helm the defense last year under first-year head coach Eberflus.

Williams was a defensive backs coach with Eberflus in Indianapolis and has coached in the NFL since 2001.

Catch up fast: Last year, the Bears had one of the worst seasons in franchise history, with their defense ranking toward the bottom of the league.

After an offseason of adding free agents and rookies, analysts and fans were optimistic about this year's squad.

Yes, but: The Bears have had a rocky start, while the defense has only one sack and hasn't forced any turnovers.

What's next: The Bears have yet to name a successor, but coach Eberflus could call the defensive plays again this Sunday in Kansas City.