Food Fight: Top gas station food in the Chicago area

Photo of a man holding a piece of pizza
A fresh piece of pizza from Casey's in Valpo. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Chicago may lack the kind of gas station culinary traditions some communities enjoy, but that doesn't mean you can't score some tasty fuel.

  • We recently shared some of our faves, and readers shared theirs:

Casey's

None in the city but all over the suburbs and northwest Indiana

Justin's pick: After finally tasting their pizza in Des Moines last summer, I'm going with Casey's.

  • For under $4, you can get a hearty slice of cheese pizza. It's not Chicago-style, but it's delicious. You can buy full pizzas there, too.
Photo of a man eating pizza on the street.
Hot, salty, cheese pizza. Hard to go wrong, especially from a gas station. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Burger Bite

1500 W Devon Ave.

Monica's pick: I eat only a few burgers a year but these juicy 7-ounce patties on a toasted brioche bun won me over with their beautiful presentations, fresh inventive ingredients and the care that goes into their preparation ($8.99-$11.99).

The bacon avocado burger ($11.99) and Buenas Dias burger with egg, bacon and hashbrowns from Burger Bite inside a Shell on Devon in Rogers Park. Photos: Monica Eng/Axios

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

1840 W. Peterson Ave.

Several readers recommended this fried chicken spot.

  • Dan H. says, "It's shockingly tasty, juicy, and, as the name suggests, crunchy!"
  • Cinnamon C. adds, "You can get mac 'n' cheese and mashed potatoes. But they also have red beans and rice and tasty jambalaya and now have fried corn on the cob, too!"
Krispy Krunchy chicken in a paper tray with a biscuit, next to a cup of jambalaya and red beans and rice.
Krispy Krunchy chicken, biscuit, jambalaya and red beans and rice. Photo Monica Eng/Axios

El Tragón Taqueria

1234 N Halsted St.

Kevin D. calls it "some of the best Mexican I've had in the city."

Brick building with two tables and chairs out front. One table has a red umbrella and the other a yellow umbrella.
Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

QuikTrip

1040 S. 25th Ave., Bellwood

Bill S. just moved to Chicago from Atlanta where he says the gas station food game is hot. He says QT has great taquitos and a hot food area.

