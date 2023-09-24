Food Fight: Top gas station food in the Chicago area
Chicago may lack the kind of gas station culinary traditions some communities enjoy, but that doesn't mean you can't score some tasty fuel.
- We recently shared some of our faves, and readers shared theirs:
Casey's
None in the city but all over the suburbs and northwest Indiana
Justin's pick: After finally tasting their pizza in Des Moines last summer, I'm going with Casey's.
- For under $4, you can get a hearty slice of cheese pizza. It's not Chicago-style, but it's delicious. You can buy full pizzas there, too.
Burger Bite
1500 W Devon Ave.
Monica's pick: I eat only a few burgers a year but these juicy 7-ounce patties on a toasted brioche bun won me over with their beautiful presentations, fresh inventive ingredients and the care that goes into their preparation ($8.99-$11.99).
Krispy Krunchy Chicken
1840 W. Peterson Ave.
Several readers recommended this fried chicken spot.
- Dan H. says, "It's shockingly tasty, juicy, and, as the name suggests, crunchy!"
- Cinnamon C. adds, "You can get mac 'n' cheese and mashed potatoes. But they also have red beans and rice and tasty jambalaya and now have fried corn on the cob, too!"
El Tragón Taqueria
1234 N Halsted St.
Kevin D. calls it "some of the best Mexican I've had in the city."
QuikTrip
1040 S. 25th Ave., Bellwood
Bill S. just moved to Chicago from Atlanta where he says the gas station food game is hot. He says QT has great taquitos and a hot food area.
