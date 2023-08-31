Conflicting accounts about a recent shooting during a White Sox game are leading to wild speculation and confusion in Chicago.

Why it matters: The city and police still don't have answers about how two people were shot at Guaranteed Rate Field almost a week ago, stoking concerns about safety at the ballpark.

As police investigate, many theories have started surfacing. So we're breaking down what we know — and don't know — about the shooting.

What we know: Three women were injured in the left-field bleachers in section 161 during the fourth inning.

No weapon was recovered, nor have any arrests been made.

The White Sox said their medical personnel didn't initially know the women had suffered gunshot wounds. Over the weekend, they released security video of the shooting, which shows nearby fans appearing not to notice gunshots.

The interim police chief said that gunfire likely came from inside the ballpark, countering early reports suggesting the women could have been shot by errant bullets from outside the stadium.

Reality check: Chicago police tell Axios they're still investigating all avenues, including whether the bullets came from outside the park.

ABC-7 reports that Shotspotter picked up nine gunshots about a mile from the park around the same time last Friday.

The injured: A 42-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital, police said. A report by officers says the woman suffered two gunshot wounds.

A 26-year-old woman was grazed in the stomach, and a 31-year-old woman was nicked by a bullet that ended up in her hoodie, per a police report. They're both CPS teachers who were at the game to celebrate the first week of classes, ABC-7 reports.

The brother of the 26-year-old spoke to the Sun-Times on Tuesday. He was also at the game and said they heard a "loud pop" before his sister complained of pain in her abdomen, where she discovered a scrape-like wound.

What we don't know: Did a gun get past security? If so, who's at fault?

The intrigue: A lawyer for the 42-year-old woman issued a statement this week rejecting theories that his client had smuggled a gun into the stadium, the Tribune reports.

A police report noted the woman has a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card, per the Tribune.

The lawyer says his client had "nothing to do with the shooting." He also said she's a season ticket holder.

White Sox officials told ABC-7 they reviewed video of the woman going through security and that it shows that she didn't set off alarms.

What they're saying: The White Sox say they make every person go through a metal detector and search all bags.