White Sox ballpark shooting still a mystery

Chicago police work in the left field seats after a reported shooting at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday night. Photo: Kaarin Tisue/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Many questions remain unanswered after two women were shot during a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday night.

Driving the news: As of this morning, police haven't confirmed if the shooting came from inside or outside the park.

The two women are recovering, one with a leg wound and another who suffered a graze wound and refused medical attention.

Why it matters: Friday night's shooting has raised questions about security and safety at the ballpark as city leaders continue to push back against the national narrative that Chicago is too dangerous.

Catch up fast: The White Sox and the Chicago police didn't suspend play or evacuate the stadium after the shooting, although they did cancel the postgame concert to investigate the scene.

In a statement, police say there was no active shooter threat, which is why play was not stopped.

Context: If the shooting happened inside the stadium, it's a question of how any weapon made it past security, which uses metal detectors.

If it was an errant bullet from a nearby shooting outside the stadium, it raises concerns about the safety of patrons attending a major league sporting event. Extra security was in place for the games on Saturday and Sunday.

The intrigue: White Sox security says no altercation preceded the shooting, and eyewitness accounts say there was no gunfire near the section, supporting the theory that it was an errant bullet from outside the stadium.

According to one security expert, bullets can travel long distances.

What they're saying: The team said that it took time for medical personnel to realize the victims were shot. "Initially it was presented as just a fan who needed first aid," said White Sox spokesperson Scott Reifert. "It was a wound. No one understood it was a bullet or gunshot."

The White Sox released security video of the incident, which shows nearby fans calling for help while other fans continue to watch the game.

The big picture: The shooting comes at a time when a new Gallup poll showed that many Americans believe Chicago to be "unsafe."

It also comes on the heels of last week's news that White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf may be looking to leave Guaranteed Rate Field when its lease expires in six years.

Between the lines: Shootings are rare at professional sports stadiums. In 2021, a shooting happened outside a Washington Nationals game. Fans heard the gunshots, prompting a chaotic evacuation and a suspension of the game.

What's next: Police are still investigating Friday night's incident. The White Sox will be back at Guaranteed Rate Field this Friday to play the Detroit Tigers.