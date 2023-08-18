Celebrating Chance the Rapper's 'Acid Rap' Week

Chance's image on display at the new WNDR museum exhibit. GIF: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

This is unofficially Chance the Rapper week in Chicago.

Driving the news: The hip-hop artist is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his mixtape "Acid Rap" with pop-ups, scavenger hunts, new canned beverages and a huge show tomorrow night at the United Center.

Context: Chance has released highly successful studio albums, but his career effectively started when he put out "Acid Rap" as his second mixtape.

Since that mixtape dropped in 2013, he has become a worldwide sensation, including recently winning our poll for best Chicago hip-hop artist.

What they said: Chicago Tribune critic Greg Kot reviewed the mixtape in May 2013, saying "This is his show, a springboard for his versatility as an MC, thinker, improviser and surrealist."

What's happening: Chance has made this anniversary about more than just his United Center performance. He's opened a pop-up exhibit and store at WNDR museum in the West Loop.

He's also set up free ticket giveaways for his United Center show at his favorite Chicago places, in hopes of getting his fans to support them. They include The DuSable Museum and YOUmedia at the Harold Washington Library and The Rink Chicago.