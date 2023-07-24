23 mins ago - Things to Do
Vote for the best Chicago hip-hop artist
The whole country (especially LL Cool J) is celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, and Chicago will host several shows and events in coming weeks.
Why it matters: The art form and the culture may have been conceived in New York, but Chicago has put its significant stamp on the music genre.
- Whether it's innovative beats, backpack rap or the Drill sound, our hip-hop community is world renowned. Now, which artist is the best? That's what you'll decide.
What's happening: This month, our tournament of champions focuses on the best-ever Chicago hip-hop artists.
- We chose 16 top acts to feature, which was way harder than we'd expected.
Methodology: Go with your gut. Which artist's music moves you? Who has stood the test of time? Who represents Chicago best?
- We'll vote each day, and Friday we'll crown the champion.
- The first-round matchups are set. Vote here. We'll keep it open until 4pm.
