Vote for the best Chicago hip-hop artist

The whole country (especially LL Cool J) is celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, and Chicago will host several shows and events in coming weeks.

Why it matters: The art form and the culture may have been conceived in New York, but Chicago has put its significant stamp on the music genre.

Whether it's innovative beats, backpack rap or the Drill sound, our hip-hop community is world renowned. Now, which artist is the best? That's what you'll decide.

What's happening: This month, our tournament of champions focuses on the best-ever Chicago hip-hop artists.

We chose 16 top acts to feature, which was way harder than we'd expected.

Bracket: Axios Visuals

Methodology: Go with your gut. Which artist's music moves you? Who has stood the test of time? Who represents Chicago best?