Chance The Rapper on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Celebrate 10 years of Acid Rap with Chance The Rapper, take a bite out of Rib Fest, or meet Benny the Bull at Bulls Fest.

🎤 1. Chance The Rapper

Chance The Rapper will take the stage at the United Center Saturday night to kick off a three-city Acid Rap 10-year anniversary tour. (Other tour stops are New York City and Los Angeles.)

The three-time Grammy-winning artist will be joined by producer and artist Saba, a fellow Chicagoan.

Why it matters: "Acid Rap" was the project that catapulted Chance into mainstream success after debuting at number 63 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop charts.

"Acid Rap" has been downloaded more than one million times and was ranked by Pitchfork as among the best albums of the 2010s.

When: Gates open at 6:30pm Saturday.

Location: United Center

Go deeper: Chance The Rapper crowned the best Chicago hip-hop artist

Tickets start at $65

Expect 50,000 pounds of pork, more than 20 food vendors, live indie music on two stages, and a "Kids Square" with bounce houses, activity booths, and carnival games at the three-day barbecue fest in Northcenter. Suggested donation of $10 at the gate.

Details: The festival runs from 5pm to 10pm Friday, and noon–10pm Saturday and Sunday.

The festival runs from 5pm to 10pm Friday, and noon–10pm Saturday and Sunday. Location: Along Lincoln Ave. between Irving Park Rd. and Berteau Ave.

This weekend-long festival will feature fine art and crafts from more than 120 artists, local food and beer vendors, and 30 live music acts on two stages.

Details: The festival runs from 6pm to 10pm Friday, 11am–9pm Saturday and 11am–7pm Sunday.

The festival runs from 6pm to 10pm Friday, 11am–9pm Saturday and 11am–7pm Sunday. Location: The intersection of 6900 N. Glenwood Ave. and 1400 W. Morse Ave. in Rogers Park. If you're on the CTA Red Line, the festival will be at the Morse Ave. stop.

🩰 4. Dance For Life

Chicago Dancers United is hosting its 32nd-annual fundraiser at the Auditorium Theatre with performances by a dozen different dance companies and artists. The event's proceeds will provide financial support for preventative health care and critical medical needs among Chicago's professional dance community. The show begins at 6pm Saturday. Tickets start at $45.

Come out to the United Center for a Chicago Bulls-themed festival featuring live music, games, art, food, 3x3 tournaments, a three-point-and-dunk contest, and appearances by former Bulls players and Benny The Bull. The event runs from 7am to 6pm Saturday and Sunday.

Players scheduled to appear include: Nate Robinson, Horace Grant, Eddy Curry, Will Perdue, Randy Brown, Kendall Gill, Jevon Carter, Torrey Craig, Adama Sanogo, and Julian Phillips.