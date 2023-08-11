Good Sport: Athletes Unlimited pro softball competes in Rosemont
In our continuing series of alternative options for watching summer sports, we head to Rosemont to catch some of the nation's best softball players.
Driving the news: The Athletes Unlimited women's softball league is redefining how the game is played, shuffling team rosters and rewarding individual champions at season's end.
How it works: Not only does a team win or lose a game, but individual players are awarded points based on their play. The leading point-getters become captains and pick their respective teams for the next week.
- Fifty-six players are competing for more than $1 million in prize money.
Where: The five-week championship season is underway with games each weekend leading up to Aug. 27 at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont.
- The organization also has leagues for women's volleyball, basketball and lacrosse.
