Good Sport: Athletes Unlimited pro softball competes in Rosemont

Amanda Chidester cheers on teammates at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont in 2020. Photo: Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

In our continuing series of alternative options for watching summer sports, we head to Rosemont to catch some of the nation's best softball players.

Driving the news: The Athletes Unlimited women's softball league is redefining how the game is played, shuffling team rosters and rewarding individual champions at season's end.

How it works: Not only does a team win or lose a game, but individual players are awarded points based on their play. The leading point-getters become captains and pick their respective teams for the next week.

Fifty-six players are competing for more than $1 million in prize money.

Where: The five-week championship season is underway with games each weekend leading up to Aug. 27 at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont.