Good Sport: Ultimate Frisbee in Chicago

Ultimate Frisbee in Chicago
As Chicago's "stick and ball sports" (h/t Fred Weichmann) continue to disappoint fans this summer, we're highlighting other professional leagues and events happening around town.
Today: Ultimate Frisbee.
Driving the news: Tonight, Chicago's American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) team, Chicago Union, wraps up its season against the Madison Radicals.
- The game is at 7pm at De La Salle's football stadium at 3427 S. Wabash Ave.
State of play: Similar to football, the objective in ultimate Frisbee is to get the disc into the opposite end zone. Players can't run with the disc and must establish a pivot foot or could be called for traveling (as in basketball).
- Each team has seven players and plays on a field that’s 80 yards long and 20 yards wide.
What they're saying: "It's super fast-paced, very similar to soccer and football," player Luke Brennan tells Axios. "There's a lot of opportunity for diving plays and cool grabs, so it's an exciting thing to watch."
Meanwhile, you don't have to be a pro to play. Ultimate Chicago organizes recreation leagues, and Machine and Nemesis are for more serious competition.
Thought bubble: I didn't know Chicago had an ultimate Frisbee team until I met a player at NASCAR. He was from Latvia and moved to Chicago to play for the Chicago Union.
