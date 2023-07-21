Good Sport: Ultimate Frisbee in Chicago

As Chicago's "stick and ball sports" (h/t Fred Weichmann) continue to disappoint fans this summer, we're highlighting other professional leagues and events happening around town.

Today: Ultimate Frisbee.

Driving the news: Tonight, Chicago's American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) team, Chicago Union, wraps up its season against the Madison Radicals.

The game is at 7pm at De La Salle's football stadium at 3427 S. Wabash Ave.

State of play: Similar to football, the objective in ultimate Frisbee is to get the disc into the opposite end zone. Players can't run with the disc and must establish a pivot foot or could be called for traveling (as in basketball).

Each team has seven players and plays on a field that’s 80 yards long and 20 yards wide.

What they're saying: "It's super fast-paced, very similar to soccer and football," player Luke Brennan tells Axios. "There's a lot of opportunity for diving plays and cool grabs, so it's an exciting thing to watch."

Meanwhile, you don't have to be a pro to play. Ultimate Chicago organizes recreation leagues, and Machine and Nemesis are for more serious competition.

Thought bubble: I didn't know Chicago had an ultimate Frisbee team until I met a player at NASCAR. He was from Latvia and moved to Chicago to play for the Chicago Union.