Why fans are revved up for NASCAR's Chicago Street Race

Preparations for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race at the northeast corner of East Congress Plaza Drive and Michigan Avenue. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Despite the naysayers, NASCAR officials are expecting 100,000 people at this weekend's Chicago Street Race, which they say will infuse the city with $113 million in revenue.

Why it matters: Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed a three-year deal with NASCAR, and officials expect 65% of this year's ticket holders to come from out of town, adding another event to an already busy July Fourth weekend.

Michael Jacobson, CEO of the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association, tells Axios that "while NASCAR is a big boost to bookings that weekend, we also have the USA Volleyball Girls National Championships at McCormick Place over the same days, which is also driving a lot of hotel reservations."

Catch up fast: The 2.2-mile course weaves through downtown, including along Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Preparations have created weeks of street closings.

Chicago police leaders are considering canceling days off and offering voluntary overtime for the weekend.

Of note: NASCAR will not disclose how many tickets it has sold for the event.

What fans are saying: Budlong Woods resident Fred Weichmann got his ticket as a Christmas gift from his kids. The 67-year-old says it's high time that racing fans had a sporting event to celebrate in Chicago.

"My taxes went to three stadiums that I never went to, which [city officials] were too stupid not to make a dome," Weichmann says.

He reminds critics that Chicago has a deep history with street racing.

As a kid, Weichmann watched stock car racing with his dad at Soldier Field. "There was racing on the South Side, there was racing at O’Hare, there was racing in Santa Fe Speedway," Weichmann tells Axios.

Chevalier Jenkins from Roseland isn't a hardcore fan but tells Axios the ticket price, which includes two races and four concerts, is worth it.