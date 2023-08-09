San Francisco's Prubechu is among the restaurants to be featured at The Salt Shed this weekend. Photo: Erin Ng/EEEEEATSCON

A festival for food lovers who crave more than a nibble and cooking demos is coming to Chicago for the first time this month.

Driving the news: Infatuation's EEEEEATSCON will be at The Salt Shed Aug. 19-20, featuring local and national restaurants, music performances, and, yes, the Jesse White Tumblers.

Zoom in: In addition to the familiar local spots, Austin and San Francisco restaurants are on the menu. So we asked some of our Axios Local colleagues what we should eat at EEEEEATSCON.

Taco Mafia

"Taco Mafia is a collective of some of Austin's favorite taco restaurants and food trucks — Discada, Cuantos Tacos and Nixta Taqueria," Axios Austin's Nicole Cobler tells us.

"Cuantos' secret weapon might be the salsa roja, which carries a deep smokiness that punches up their already mouthwatering Mexico City-style tacos.

"The Discada Taco will include a beef and pork blend, pickled habanero salsa, pineapple, onion and cilantro.

"At Nixta Taqueria, James Beard emerging chef recipient Edgar Rico creates unique options like duck carnitas, beet 'tartare,' and cauliflower tacos on house-made corn tortillas."

The intrigue: The festival is offering an exclusive blend of all three restaurants' signature tacos, called The Mafia.

"Prubechu is a vibe. Get the Tinaktak, a noodle dish with beef and veggies," Axios San Francisco's Megan Rose Dickey says.

"Also, leave plenty of room for the chamorro sweet rolls with tuba butter. You won't regret it."

Of note: New York City's 7th Street Burger will also be at EEEEEATSCON. The hot spot is regarded as one of the best smash burgers in NYC.