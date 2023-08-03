Free naloxone available at Lollapalooza this year

This Must Be the Place booth at a festival in May. Photo courtesy of This Must Be the Place.

A nonprofit is touring music and arts festivals like Lollapalooza this year to help stop opioid overdoses.

Driving the news: This Must Be the Place, which was started by couple William Perry and Ingela Travers-Hayward last year, will be giving out about 4,500 doses of an overdose-reversing nasal spray for free at Lolla Thursday through Sunday.

Why it matters: Cook County saw a record 2,000 opioid overdoses last year, surpassing 1,935 in 2021.

230 of those overdoses were among people ages 20-29, the predominant demographic expected at Lollapalooza.

How it works: Anyone who stops by This Must Be the Place's booth can get Kloxxado, a spray containing naloxone, as well as instructions on how to use it and how to spot a possible overdose.

What they're saying: Perry, a certified drug counselor who's in recovery for opioid addiction, and Travers-Hayward tell Axios they were called to action after seeing more casual drug users overdose, especially with the prevalence of fentanyl in various drugs.

Travers-Hayward encourages everyone, even non-drug users, to pick up Kloxxado, as you might have to use it to help somebody around you.

"We had this girl … she sent us a DM on Instagram later telling us that 24 hours after she took some from us, she administered it on someone in a park in downtown Seattle."

Be smart: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says signs of an overdose include: