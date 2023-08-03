Examining Mayor Brandon Johnson's plan for public safety

Share on email (opens in new window)

Public safety makes up a massive part of Mayor Brandon Johnson's newly released transition report, which we're dissecting this week to better understand the "blueprint" for the city's future.

Why it matters: Chicago is notorious for violent crime, which has been cited by big businesses and residents as a reason for leaving the city.

Driving the news: Johnson has promised to take a holistic approach to reducing crime, especially gun violence. He's expected to name a new police superintendent next week.

The scope: The public safety report features five overarching goals and hundreds of recommendations, metrics and milestones, some of which have already been implemented.

It focuses mainly on holding the Chicago Police Department accountable and supporting marginalized communities.

Committee members: This group is made up of reformers and social justice experts like Kathryn Bocanegra, state Sen. Robert Peters and former Chicago police director Robert Boik.

The big goal: Improve public safety by improving public confidence in police.

Intriguing recommendations: Establish a new mayor's office of community safety.

Reality check: This has already started. Mayor Lori Lightfoot created a similar office, which stumbled at times.

More recommendations: Recruit, train and promote 200 new detectives from within the department.

Between the lines: Johnson campaigned on this effort as a way to improve the dismal homicide clearance rate, which is far lower in Black communities than white ones.

Goal 2: Expand services for victims and survivors of violence — individuals who've largely been overlooked in violence prevention efforts in the past.

Intriguing recommendations: Turn shuttered and neglected buildings scattered across Chicago into safe havens for survivors of violence.

Develop and launch a public education campaign on the effects of violence exposure and how to access community-based services.

What they're saying: The committee lambastes the city and the police force in the report, calling existing policies racist and imploring current leaders to "acknowledge that the government played a role and is directly responsible for the state of violence in our city."

"It is also true that public safety gains will only be achieved by giving most impacted communities a meaningful voice in the creation of public policies."

The bottom line: The report addresses crucial aspects of public safety that are rarely addressed. But it mainly ignores policing strategy, instead focusing on reform and accountability.

This story is part of a series breaking down key topics in Mayor Brandon Johnson's transition report, including immigration, transportation and environment.