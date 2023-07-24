Alyssa Naeher is a goalkeeper for the U.S. and plays for the Chicago Red Stars. Photo: Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The FIFA Women's World Cup kicked off last week in Australia and New Zealand, and there are some players with Illinois roots to watch on the pitch.

Alyssa Naeher: She's a goalkeeper for Team USA and has been playing for the Chicago Red Stars since 2016.

Naeher is also a two-time World Cup champion.

Cheyna Matthews: The forward for the Jamaican Women's National Team signed with the Red Stars this year.

Jamaica is the first Caribbean nation to qualify for a Women's World Cup.

Alicia Barker: The former University of Illinois star is repping the Philippines in the Cup.

This year is the first time the team has qualified for the World Cup.

State of play: Team USA is ranked at the top in the tournament and could become the only U.S. national team to win three consecutive World Cups, Axios' Jeff Tracy reports.

USA beat Vietnam on Friday and will play the Netherlands on Wednesday at 8pm CST.

How to watch: Telemundo Chicago is carrying the matches, and there are viewing parties at The Rambler in North Center, The Graystone in Wrigleyville, and other bars citywide.