Women's World Cup preview: U.S. goes for three straight

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: FIFA; Table: Axios Visuals

At long last, the Women's World Cup has arrived.

Details: The ninth edition is the first to feature 32 teams (up from 24). It's also the first held in the Southern Hemisphere and across two nations, with Australia and New Zealand co-hosting.

Venues: Games will be played at 10 venues. Groups A, C, E and G will play at four stadiums in New Zealand and Groups B, D, F and H will play at six in Australia.

Games will be played at 10 venues. Groups A, C, E and G will play at four stadiums in New Zealand and Groups B, D, F and H will play at six in Australia. How to watch: All 64 games will air on either Fox or FS1. Due to the time difference, the majority of matches will be on between midnight and 6am ET.

The favorites in each group, per FanDuel:

Norway (-280, Group A): They're only ranked 12th in the world, but with two of the top six players, per ESPN (Caroline Graham Hansen, Ada Hegerberg), they've got the talent to make a run.

They're only ranked 12th in the world, but with two of the top six players, per ESPN (Caroline Graham Hansen, Ada Hegerberg), they've got the talent to make a run. Australia (-185, Group B): Speaking of talent, No. 1 on that list is Sam Kerr, who hopes to help the Matildas join the USWNT as the only teams to win the title on their home soil.

Speaking of talent, No. 1 on that list is Sam Kerr, who hopes to help the Matildas join the USWNT as the only teams to win the title on their home soil. Spain (-440, Group C): Can two-time reigning Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, who only recently returned from a torn ACL, galvanize a team that's embroiled in a civil war against its coach and federation?

Can two-time reigning Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, who only recently returned from a torn ACL, galvanize a team that's embroiled in a civil war against its coach and federation? England (-850, Group D): Despite a spate of unfortunate injuries, the Lionesses are among the favorites to dethrone the U.S. after winning their first European championship last year.

Despite a spate of unfortunate injuries, the Lionesses are among the favorites to dethrone the U.S. after winning their first European championship last year. United States (-310, Group E): The Americans hope to become the first team (men or women) to win three consecutive World Cups. They'll also say farewell to Megan Rapinoe, 38, playing in her fourth and final tournament.

The Americans hope to become the first team (men or women) to win three consecutive World Cups. They'll also say farewell to Megan Rapinoe, 38, playing in her fourth and final tournament. France (-170, Group F): Just in case you haven't seen this incredible ad for the women's team, please watch it.

Sweden (-370, Group G): Despite being ranked third in the world and winning silver at the Tokyo Olympics, they have just the seventh-best odds to win it all. Major dark horse potential.

Despite being ranked third in the world and winning silver at the Tokyo Olympics, they have just the seventh-best odds to win it all. Major dark horse potential. Germany (-1000, Group H): They've never missed a World Cup, never failed to advance out of the group stage and are the only team aside from the USWNT with multiple titles.

1 fun thing: Soccer teams all have nicknames, but some are better than others. Here are our five favorites…