New cultural pop-up markets fill Chicago's Wrigley Building

What's happening: World Business Chicago this week launched the pop-ups, funded with COVID relief funds, as part of an ongoing effort to showcase Chicago's international communities while filling empty Mag Mile storefronts.
They join the recently opened Ukrainian showcase in the same building.
All will operate in the Wrigley Building through October.
If you go: The stores are open 11am to 7pm daily and sell items generally priced from $5 to $480.
Each also features a cafe selling international foods.