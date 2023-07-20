New cultural pop-up markets fill Chicago's Wrigley Building

Share on email (opens in new window)

Housewares and accessories at the new Ukrainian cultural showcase in the Wrigley Building. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

New pop-up markets are selling food, clothing and other goods from around the globe at the Wrigley Building.

Why it matters: Shoppers can explore the cultures of Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Colombia and Poland inside one of the city's most beautiful buildings.

What's happening: World Business Chicago this week launched the pop-ups, funded with COVID relief funds, as part of an ongoing effort to showcase Chicago's international communities while filling empty Mag Mile storefronts.

They join the recently opened Ukrainian showcase in the same building.

All will operate in the Wrigley Building through October.

If you go: The stores are open 11am to 7pm daily and sell items generally priced from $5 to $480.

Each also features a cafe selling international foods.

Colorful Kyrgyz scarves and a Ukrainian linen kimono modeled by WBC executive director or board relations Myrna Farmer. Photos: Monica Eng/Axios

Visitors to the Kyrgyz store can explore a real yurt built inside the store. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Colorful Ukrainian cereal is on sale at the new showcase in the Wrigley Building. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios