New cultural pop-up markets fill Chicago's Wrigley Building

Monica Eng
ceramics

Housewares and accessories at the new Ukrainian cultural showcase in the Wrigley Building. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

New pop-up markets are selling food, clothing and other goods from around the globe at the Wrigley Building.

Why it matters: Shoppers can explore the cultures of Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Colombia and Poland inside one of the city's most beautiful buildings.

What's happening: World Business Chicago this week launched the pop-ups, funded with COVID relief funds, as part of an ongoing effort to showcase Chicago's international communities while filling empty Mag Mile storefronts.

  • They join the recently opened Ukrainian showcase in the same building.
  • All will operate in the Wrigley Building through October.

If you go: The stores are open 11am to 7pm daily and sell items generally priced from $5 to $480.

  • Each also features a cafe selling international foods.
scarves and robes
Colorful Kyrgyz scarves and a Ukrainian linen kimono modeled by WBC executive director or board relations Myrna Farmer. Photos: Monica Eng/Axios
inside a yurt
Visitors to the Kyrgyz store can explore a real yurt built inside the store. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios
boxes of cereal
Colorful Ukrainian cereal is on sale at the new showcase in the Wrigley Building. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios
small yurts
Little knick knack-holding yurts at the Kyrgyz showcase. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios
