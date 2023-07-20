Illinois corn growers face off against feds over emissions limits

Illinois corn growers are attacking a Biden administration plan that's expected to accelerate a transition to electric vehicles.

What's happening: The Illinois Corn Growers Association last week joined industry groups nationwide in pressuring the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to pump the brakes on proposed auto tailpipe rules.

Why it matters: The rules would radically change our automotive landscape and improve air quality, but some growers in Illinois — the second-biggest corn producer in the nation — say they could also devastate the industry.

Driving the news: The EPA rules, proposed in April, would in effect require two-thirds of new car sales to be EVs by 2032.

If enacted, the Illinois Corn Growers Association predicts the drop in gasoline use would, over the span of 10 years, reduce the need for 1 billion bushels of corn that would've been used to make ethanol.

By the numbers: The proposed standards would eliminate 10 billion tons of CO2 from 2027 to 2055— more than twice the total U.S. CO2 emissions in 2022, feds say.

By one NPR estimate, up to 67% of all new vehicles sold in 2032 would have to be EVs to comply with the proposed EPA standards.

Zoom in: Gov. JB Pritzker aims to put 1 million EVs on Illinois roads by 2030, and this week the governor is in the U.K. promoting the state as an EV manufacturing leader.

But rural Midwest opposition to EVs could present election challenges for Pritzker and Biden.

What they're saying: Corn growers say they're not opposed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions per se, but they suggest the government achieve those goals through other avenues, including high-octane blends using more corn-based ethanol, which they say burns cleaner.

"We remain concerned about how quickly the EPA is trying to ramp up this vehicle transformation," Illinois Corn Growers Association communication manager Lindsay Mitchell tells Axios.

The other side: "While I've long been a proponent of a mix of technologies, I personally think the era of ethanol, particularly from corn, has largely passed," automotive analyst Sam Abuelsamid tells Axios' Joann Muller.

"It has become clear that it is not going to provide the degree of decarbonization required to meet climate goals, particularly for ground transportation."

What's next: EPA officials are expected to finalize the rules by March.