43 mins ago - News
Chicago's vintage signs get new protections
Chicago's City Council voted Wednesday to protect vintage signs and murals from being destroyed.
Recently we asked you which iconic Chicago signs you would take home and mount in your living room. You did not disappoint.
What they're saying: Many readers named the "Magikist" sign, also referred to as "The Lips," that used to live near our area expressways.
- Yes, but: Nobody recalls what the company did (rug cleaning), but everyone remembers those humongous, bright red lips. The last sign was removed from the Edens in 2003.
Other beloved signs:
- Petey's Bungalow on 95th Street in Oak Lawn.
- Philadelphia Church Jesus Saves in Andersonville, which Maggie B. called a landmark of her childhood, along with the Heart O Chicago motel sign.
- "Z" Frank Chevrolet on Western Avenue. Jim L. regrets not grabbing the iconic sign back in 2015, "but it didn't quite fit in my front room then or now!"
- "Olympia Carpet," which Mike C. wants complete with the pasted-on A.
- The now-closed Melrose Restaurant in Lakeview.
- "Stop and Drink" on Clark Street.
Our favorites:
- Monica: If I couldn't get my grandfather's "Hoe Sai Gai" restaurant sign that was taken down in 1962 to make room for Daley Plaza, I'd want the old "Orange Garden Chop Suey" sign — maybe Billy Corgan will sell it to me.
- Carrie: I'd fondly remember my younger (more fun) days and the many nights I spent at Simon's. It's still at the Andersonville bar but when they don't need it anymore, they can call me.
- Justin: Easy. Even though it's not really a sign, I'd rescue the "Rainforest Cafe" frog.
