Chicago braces for Beyoncé's return

Beyoncé on stage during "The Formation World Tour" at Soldier Field on May 27, 2016. Photo: Larry Busacca/PW/WireImage For Parkwood Entertainment

Queen Bey is back at Soldier Field this weekend, and the town is already buzzing.

Why it matters: Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour is expected to give a boost to Chicago's tourism economy on the heels of Taylor Swift's record-setting visit.

Context: It's the first time Beyoncé has performed in Chicago since 2018.

Tickets run from $500 to $2,500 on the secondary market.

What they're saying: "Mega-concerts like Taylor Swift and Beyonce are critically important for Chicago and the many people that rely on our visitor economy," a Choose Chicago spokesperson tells Axios.

Yes, but: Don't expect economic numbers to be near the Taylor Swift weekend in early June. That weekend also featured the annual ASCO convention (42,000 attendees) and the James Beard Awards, creating a shortage of open hotel rooms.

Zoom in: Beyoncé's "Renaissance" album is an ode to House music, which was created in Chicago at places like The Warehouse, home of renowned DJ Frankie Knuckles.

She also has a long history in Chicago, touring here all the way back when she was with Destiny's Child, a show Monica reviewed for the Tribune in 2001.

Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child at the South Side YMCA to meet and greet fans in August 2001. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Local living: When the Carters visit Chicago, they have been known to stay at the ultra-ritzy Peninsula Hotel on the Mag Mile. The last time she was here, she ate at Buck's in Wicker Park, which has since closed.

Events: The city is gearing up for the weekend, with several shows, parties and events scheduled to capture the BeyHive buzz.