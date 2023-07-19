Chicago braces for Beyoncé's return
Queen Bey is back at Soldier Field this weekend, and the town is already buzzing.
Why it matters: Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour is expected to give a boost to Chicago's tourism economy on the heels of Taylor Swift's record-setting visit.
Context: It's the first time Beyoncé has performed in Chicago since 2018.
- Tickets run from $500 to $2,500 on the secondary market.
What they're saying: "Mega-concerts like Taylor Swift and Beyonce are critically important for Chicago and the many people that rely on our visitor economy," a Choose Chicago spokesperson tells Axios.
- Yes, but: Don't expect economic numbers to be near the Taylor Swift weekend in early June. That weekend also featured the annual ASCO convention (42,000 attendees) and the James Beard Awards, creating a shortage of open hotel rooms.
Zoom in: Beyoncé's "Renaissance" album is an ode to House music, which was created in Chicago at places like The Warehouse, home of renowned DJ Frankie Knuckles.
- She also has a long history in Chicago, touring here all the way back when she was with Destiny's Child, a show Monica reviewed for the Tribune in 2001.
Local living: When the Carters visit Chicago, they have been known to stay at the ultra-ritzy Peninsula Hotel on the Mag Mile. The last time she was here, she ate at Buck's in Wicker Park, which has since closed.
Events: The city is gearing up for the weekend, with several shows, parties and events scheduled to capture the BeyHive buzz.
- Sidetrack in Northalsted is going "All Things Beyoncé" tomorrow and Sunday.
- Beyoncé Drag Brunch at Macy's Walnut Room in the Loop on Saturday.
- Thique Renaissance Afterparty at Chemistry in Hyde Park on Saturday.
