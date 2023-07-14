Good Sport: Tennis pros compete for ATP Challenger crown in Chicago

Kids from the National Junior Tennis and Learning Program jump for the camera at the XS Tennis Village, the site of this week's ATP Challenger tournament. Photo courtesy of Joe Tedino.

This weekend, Wimbledon wraps up with both the men's and women's finals. Here in Chicago, the ATP Challenger men's tournament at XS Tennis on the South Side is also down to the championships.

Details: You can see pro players like Japan's Kei Nishikori, former No. 4 player in the world, plus Americans Tennys Sandgren and Steve Johnson.

Last year, American Chris Eubanks played in the ATP Challenger. Eubanks was knocked out of Wimbledon on Wednesday.

State of play: Local parks are full of tennis courts, but our area still doesn't attract the kind of professional tournaments you see in New York or London.

What they're saying: "The ATP Challengers are a great way for tennis fans to see onetime top players retooling their game after a hiatus and emerging stars on their journey to the big time," Racquet Sports Industry magazine's Joe Tedino tells Axios.

What's next: If pro tournaments aren't your thing, check out some junior matches in the area this month.

This story is part of Axios Chicago's Good Sport summer series, highlighting some of the other sports leagues and events happening around Chicago beyond the city's traditional pro franchises.