Major League Rugby championship comes to Chicago

The Chicago Hounds in action versus Toronto. Photo courtesy of the Chicago Hounds

With Chicago's traditional professional sports franchises languishing in mediocrity, we've decided to embark on a summer series highlighting other professional leagues and events happening around town.

First up: Rugby.

Driving the news: On Saturday, Major League Rugby is holding its championship in Bridgeview at SeatGeek Stadium.

The match between the New England Free Jacks and the San Diego Legion will be punctuated with parties and concerts, featuring DJ Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal) and Dropkick Murphys.

Details: Rugby is played professionally all over the world, but in Chicago it's been mainly a club sport, although big exhibitions have come to Soldier Field.

As a rugby-playing friend told me, "It's a hooligan's sport played by gentlemen."

Objective: Not unlike football, players must move the ball across the opponents "try line" (goal line). Each time you make the try zone, it's 5 points.

You can carry, pass or kick the ball, but it must be pitched backward, not forward.

Signature play: When a player is tackled, they must give the ball to the other team. Before doing so, teammates create a "ruck" around the ball, creating a barrier that the other squad has to physically push through.

The intrigue: It's a violent sport. Similar to football, there are big hits and collisions, and the athletes rarely wear pads.

Local ties: In Major League Rugby, Chicago's squad is called the Hounds. This was the Hounds' inaugural season, and they went 3-13.

They play their home games at SeatGeek Stadium, and the season runs from February to June.

What they're saying: "Rugby is the fastest growing team sport in the US," Chicago Hounds CEO James English tells Axios.

"Rugby isn’t for everyone, it’s for anyone."

The bottom line: Rugby is not new to Chicago. But the Hounds are, and they're bringing the club sport greater visibility.