Chicago theaters bait moviegoers with motion effects and gourmet grub

Moviegoers wait for "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One" to start in the 4DX theater at the Regal City North cinema. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

The pandemic forced thousands of theaters to close and others to consolidate, but the survivors have upped their game with some innovative bells and whistles.

Why it matters: Cinemas are counting on these new amenities to help revive the industry in this crucial summer blockbuster season.

But are they worth the higher ticket price? We checked out three.

4DX at Regal City North

The gist: 4DX theaters enhance films with wind, rain, snow, fog, smells, heat, spurts of air and lots of seat jolts, rumbles and tickles at key moments.

Cost: $25.59, about $8 more than a regular ticket.

Monica's experience: Every time Tom Cruise got into a fight or chase in the new "Mission: Impossible" installment, my chair bucked, shook and even punched me a little. When bullets flew on screen, poofs of air erupted around my head.

The effects made the whole theater laugh. But soon, I just wanted Cruise to stay out of trouble so I could enjoy the movie.

Best for: Thrill-seekers and horror fans who'd probably love this summer's "Haunted Mansion" with 4DX jolts.

Pro tips: Long-haired moviegoers should bring hair ties for windy scenes.

Bring a rain jacket, or press the "water off" button.

The bottom line: I'm glad I tried it, but ultimately I found it more distracting than fun. 6/10.

Justin takes in the opening night of "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One" at the Emagine in Batavia. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

The gist: Emagine unveiled Super EMX Theatre, which boasts the largest movie screen in Illinois, at its complex in west suburban Batavia this week.

Cost: $17.50 after fees.

Justin's experience: Opening night was a little rocky thanks to severe weather causing power outages and delaying the "Mission: Impossible..." screening. But once the 400+ people were inside, we were treated to 53 feet of Tom Cruise and cushy new reclining seats.

Of note: The seats rumble, but it's not as interactive as Monica's experience.

Best for: Enjoying towering action movies. Also, cuddling.

Pro tips: Order food right to your seat through the Emagine app.

The bottom line: It's a big screen. But for casual visitors like me, aren't all the screens big? 8/10.

Elevated movie food at Alamo Drafthouse

Truffle herb parmesan popcorn while Indiana Jones saves Archimedes’ Dial. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

The gist: The national chain's Wrigleyville location goes full service, with a twist on traditional theater concessions.

Here you get Beyond Meat vegan burgers, truffle herb parmesan popcorn, habanero margaritas, and friendly servers who bring it all to your cushy, reclining seat.

Cost: $92 for two tickets, popcorn, a vegan burger, chicken tenders and chocolate chip cookies.

Carrie's experience: Not missing the movie to get refills is nice, but waiting for servers to clear dirty plates isn't. The vegan burger was dry, but the vegan chocolate chip cookies were fantastic. And still warm!

Best for: Dates. It's dinner and a movie combined.

Pro tips: Do the matinee. The tickets were cheaper than other places, and the theater is smaller with more-comfortable seats. Appetizers and popcorn are probably ideal; it's hard to eat a full meal in the dark.

The bottom line: The ordering process means you have to wait to get your food. I would've loved to be able to order earlier to have popcorn for the previews. 7/10.