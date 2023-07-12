Share on email (opens in new window)

Illinois sees some of the lowest rates of porch piracy (aka package theft) in the nation, per a Forbes data analysis.

Why it matters: You might breathe a little easier waiting for a special package after taking advantage of major shopping deals this week, as major retailers compete with Amazon Prime Day.

By the numbers: Illinois ranks second-safest when it comes to package theft, just below Florida, according to Forbes' formula, which considers local larceny reports, population size and Google searches of "package theft."

New Hampshire and Oklahoma had the highest rates of package theft.

The median value of stolen items in Illinois was $35, while Alaska and Rhode Island saw the highest at $80, per FBI data crunched by Forbes.

