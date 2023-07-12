2 hours ago - News
Illinois among the nation's safest states for package delivery
Illinois sees some of the lowest rates of porch piracy (aka package theft) in the nation, per a Forbes data analysis.
Why it matters: You might breathe a little easier waiting for a special package after taking advantage of major shopping deals this week, as major retailers compete with Amazon Prime Day.
By the numbers: Illinois ranks second-safest when it comes to package theft, just below Florida, according to Forbes' formula, which considers local larceny reports, population size and Google searches of "package theft."
- New Hampshire and Oklahoma had the highest rates of package theft.
- The median value of stolen items in Illinois was $35, while Alaska and Rhode Island saw the highest at $80, per FBI data crunched by Forbes.
