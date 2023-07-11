Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Call it “Black Friday in July”: This Tuesday is expected to be one of the biggest deal and shopping days of the year as more major retailers hold sales to compete against Amazon's Prime Day.

Why it matters: Billions of dollars are expected to be spent at Amazon and competitors this week even as consumers deal with inflation and record-high debt.

“The consumer is very price sensitive and is on the lookout for deals and bargains, so many households will take advantage” of the July sales, GlobalData managing director Neil Saunders told Axios.

Experts consider Prime Day to be the unofficial start of back-to-school shopping and some bargain-conscious consumers will get an early jump on Christmas.

What's happening: The deals converge as Prime Day starts and competing sales take place at Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Kohl's and Macy's.

On the food front, 7-Eleven is handing out free Slurpee drinks and Subway has a free sandwich giveaway Tuesday.

What they're saying: “Amazon’s competitors know that if they make no effort to offer deals during Prime Day they will lose share to Amazon," Saunders said.

Kristin McGrath, a shopping expert with RetailMeNot, told Axios that because Prime Day requires a Prime membership, a lot of retailers market their sales for everyone “in an attempt to siphon some of that hype.”

By the numbers: Prime Day week 2022 drove $22.4 billion in overall U.S. online sales including $11.9 billion during the 48-hour Prime Day period, per Adobe Analytics data.

Sales during the two-day event in 2022 increased 8.5% year-over-year and accounted for nearly a third of July's sales, Adobe found.

Yes, but: Consumers do plan to spend less this year, according to RetailMeNot’s survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers.

The average Prime Day shopper plans to spend $250 at Amazon and competitor sales this year — down from $388 last year and $594 in 2021, the survey found.

Here is a rundown of what to expect Tuesday and beyond:

Subway free sandwich giveaway

Subway is giving away 1 million free sandwiches from 10am to noon local time Tuesday.

The first 50 consumers to ask for the promotion at participating restaurants will get a free 6-inch Deli Heroes sub, the fine print says.

The giveaway runs while supplies last and has a limit of one per person.

Free Slurpee Day 2023 at 7-Eleven

7-Eleven is marking its 96th birthday, also known as Slurpee Day or Free Slurpee Day and 7-Eleven Day, with a free Slurpee giveaway.

Participating 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway locations nationwide will give out free small Slurpee drinks, while supplies last, per a news release.

Amazon Prime Day 2023

Amazon's 48-hour sale kicked off at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET) Tuesday for Prime members and continues through Wednesday.

"New deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods throughout the event, with deep discounts on top products from the hottest brands," the retail giant said in its announcement.

Target Circle Week 2023

Target is calling “Circle Week” its biggest sale of the season and to save in stores, online and on the chain's app you need to be a member of the retailer's free loyalty program, Target Circle.

The sale continues until Saturday, July 15. It includes discounts on electronics, Barbie, water toys, kids’ apparel, cereal and soda, Target said.

Walmart Plus Week

Paid Walmart+ members got a head start on the retailer's competing sale that opens for non-members at noon ET Tuesday. The sale is scheduled to wrap up Thursday.

Through Thursday, the world's largest retailer has reduced the price of a Walmart+ membership to $49 instead of $98 a year or $12.95 a month.

Best Buy Black Friday sale

Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale kicked off Monday and like Prime Day it ends Wednesday, July 12.

The sale includes discounts on laptops, televisions, cameras and more, the company said.

Kohl's Summer Cyber Deals

Kohl’s Summer Cyber Deals sale is online only Tuesday and Wednesday with discounts on home, apparel, toys and more, the retailer said.

Through Thursday, Kohl's will have "BOGO $1 deals" in-store and online.

Macy's Black Friday in July deals

Macy's kicked off its "Black Friday in July" sale last week and it ends Wednesday.

The department store chain said it's offering "incredible prices on a wide range of summer essentials across all categories."

More from Axios: