The next time your car breaks down, expect to fork over more money — and wait longer — for repairs.

Why it matters: Americans already face record-high debt after a long battle with inflation, and pricey repairs for vehicles they rely on to get around will likely only worsen the situation.

Driving the news: Multiple shortages — a lack of mechanics, parts and new vehicles — combined with higher prices on all types of goods have hiked repair costs, experts say.

The cost of car repairs was up by 19.7% on an annual basis, according to the latest federal consumer price data.

More broadly, motor vehicle maintenance and repair was up 13.5% for the 12 months ending in May, the new figures from the Labor Department show.

The average cost hit $378.18 that month — a nearly 24% increase from May 2020, when the average was $305.57.

Why repair costs are so high

Americans are keeping their vehicles longer than ever because sticker prices for new cars are rising and existing vehicles are lasting longer.

Shortages of new cars — which have contributed to higher prices — are also fueling the trend, said Chris Sutton, vice president of automotive retail at J.D. Power.

Older cars mean more repairs, Sutton told Axios. “So you look at a staffing shortage that is compounded with people needing to get their vehicles fixed.”

The average age of light vehicles on the road in the U.S. has reached a record high of 12.5 years, per S&P Global Mobility.

Zoom in: The National Automobile Dealers Association found that for new car dealerships, service and parts sales totaled more than $137 billion last year — up from roughly $125 billion the year before.

Average body shop sales also skyrocketed from $719.64 in 2020 to $929.93 in 2022, a staggering 29% difference, the data shows.

Car repair appointments: Why the wait

People are also waiting longer for appointments, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Customer Service Index, which surveyed 64,248 verified registered car owners and lessees.

The average appointment wait time is now 5.6 days for premium vehicles, such as those made by Tesla, BMW and Mercedes — up 1.9 days from the 2021 study.

The wait for Honda, Toyota, Ford and other mass-market vehicles was 4.8 days, up 1.3 from 2021.

Between the lines: A growing labor shortage of automotive technicians and the complexity of repairs is driving the wait times, and can also mean the repair takes longer.

There's an annual demand for 258,000 new auto techs, but only 48,000 graduate from programs each year, Ford and the TechForce Foundation said in a March press release.

Ford and General Motors are trying to help solve the problem through scholarships and training programs, the Wall Street Journal reports.

What's next: Sutton said consumers should see improvements with part shortages and car availability — but the labor shortage is different.