Illinois borrowers carry heavy federal student loan debt

Monica Eng
Data: Federal Student Aid; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

Illinois borrowers carry some of the highest federal student loan debt in the nation.

Driving the news: Some stood to benefit from President Joe Biden's loan forgiveness plan that was struck down by the Supreme Court last week as unconstitutional.

  • The program would have forgiven up to $10,000 of debt for those who make less than $125,000 a year — $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.

By the numbers: Illinois has the sixth-highest federal student loan debt balance per borrower among the 50 states. Borrowers here owe more than $38,000 on average.

Zoom out: Maryland, Georgia and Virginia top the list of states when it comes to debt, with averages between roughly $40,000 and $43,000 per borrower. Washington, D.C.'s average is nearly $55,000.

What's next: Biden said last week that he's working on an alternative relief plan to "compromise, waive or release loans under certain circumstances."

