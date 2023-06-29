Katie Rich (in yellow) with fellow writers on the picket line in L.A. Photo courtesy of Erin Dewey Lennox

Chicago performers are taking the stage Thursday night at iO Theater to raise money for production crews out of work because of the Hollywood writers strike.

"This is like a grip, a camera operator, someone who does craft services," the show's host Katie Rich tells Axios. "This is for the people who really make film and TV happen day in and day out, and who have supported this strike from the very beginning."

Why it matters: Dozens of productions have screeched to a halt since the Writers Guild of America voted unanimously May 2 to go on strike, including in Chicago and throughout Illinois.

Showtime's "The Chi" had to shut down with two episodes left to shoot, according to Deadline.

NBC franchise shows "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D." were already on break when the strike started but are scheduled to resume this summer.

By the numbers: More than 50 TV shows and movies were filmed in Illinois in 2022, and the Chicago Film Office issued 1,561 film permits, according to the Illinois Film Office.

An estimated 15,400 people were hired last year to work on productions in Illinois,

TV makes up 86% of production spending in Illinois, according to the Illinois Production Alliance.

Catch up fast: WGA members voted to strike after failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents major studios and streamers, including Netflix.

AMPTP doesn’t seem to be budging, and there are no new negotiations scheduled between the parties.

What they're saying: Rich, a former writer on “Saturday Night Live” and member of WGA East, says the loss of residuals for writers is limiting who can actually afford to do it for a living.

“If television writing really goes the way of you have to have other means to be able to do it, think about what that's going to mean for what we're going to see on television.”

What's next: Rich hosts "The Comedy Music Variety Show Spectacular" at 8pm at iO Theater, which also includes a silent auction and raffle.

All proceeds go to the Entertainment Fund to help production crews.

Disclosure: Axios Chicago's Justin Kaufmann is interviewing producer Steve Albini as part of the event.