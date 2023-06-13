The Chicago Cubs' hot streak quickly turns cold

Kyle Hendricks during a game this weekend in San Francisco. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

After a lackluster West Coast swing, the Cubs' season is hanging by a thread.

What's happening: The Cubs surprised fans by jumping out to a hot start, suggesting the team might contend for the division lead. But injuries to Cody Bellinger and Justin Steele, plus the untimely cold streak of the Cubs' offense, has fans realizing they may not be ready.

The team is nine games under .500 and 6.5 games out of first place.

Reality check: If the Cubs are going to turn their recent struggles around, they will have to win some big games soon, starting tonight at Wrigley versus first-place Pittsburgh.

The next 11 games are versus the Pirates, Orioles and Cardinals.

The big picture: The Cubs are two seasons into a quasi-rebuilding after trading away most of the stars of their World Series run at the 2021 deadline.

Yes, but: They also brought in big free agents like Dansby Swanson and Marcus Stroman to compete in the weak NL Central.

What we're watching: The hot seat is getting warmer for team president Jed Hoyer, who was at the helm when the team traded away most of the 2016 squad.

Also, manager David Ross' game decision making, particularly with one of the worst bullpens in baseball, is being questioned.

The bottom line: The Cubs are in a shaky division, so they have a chance to recapture some of that early-season magic.