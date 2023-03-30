Chicago Cubs players to watch this season

The Chicago Cubs' front office won't admit they are in a rebuild, but why rob fans of the thrill of coming out of a rebuild?

Driving the news: This offseason, the Cubs added firepower to their lineup and bolstered their starting rotation in the hope of chasing down the Cardinals and Brewers in the NL Central.

David Ross may actually have a sneaky-good lineup with All-Star Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner and Seiya Suzuki returning. Also, Marcus Stroman will take the mound Thursday.

New arrivals: Former Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson signed a multimillion-dollar deal in the offseason. Former Dodger Cody Bellinger is looking to reclaim his MVP form, and starting pitcher Jameson Taillon joins the rotation.

Also, journeymen Trey Mancini and Eric Hosmer.

Familiar faces gone: Two World Series heroes depart in Jason Heyward and Willson Contreras. Contreras is now playing for ... ahem, never mind.

Their departures leave Kyle Hendricks as the last link to the 2016 Cubs.

Pick to click: The Cubs expect big things from young starting pitcher Justin Steele.

Up-and-comers: Hayden Wesneski will start the season in the Cubs rotation.

But slugger Matt Mervis will not.

The bottom line: The Cubs have a chance to compete in a weak division, but realistically they are a year or two away from getting back to glory.